Onscreen and off, Jamie Lee Curtis is authentically herself. The 63-year-old actress stars in the new film Everything Everywhere All at Once, out April 8, and opened up in an Instagram post Thursday evening about how she wanted to look real in the role. She previously shared the same sentiments while chatting with Entertainment Weekly for an interview published Thursday, which she mentioned in her post.
Sharing a shot of herself on set, Curtis said the movie was made and completed shortly ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, before she introduced her character, Deirdre Beaubeirdra, an IRS auditor.
“I told [journalist] Clark Collins @entertainmentweekly that…. In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things,” the star wrote in her caption. “Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are.”
“And my instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything,” Curtis explained.