Jamie Spears Is Denied

The mental health non-profit, This is My Brave, has declined money from Jamie Spears. The sister of Britney Spears is coming out with her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” She intended to give part of her proceeds to the organization but they have asked to not be involved. The charity took to Instagram with a post that read “We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.” Read more HERE.