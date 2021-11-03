      Weather Alert

Jamie Spears Is Denied

Nov 3, 2021 @ 6:13am
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Actress Jamie Lynn Spears attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The mental health non-profit, This is My Brave, has declined money from Jamie Spears.  The sister of Britney Spears is coming out with her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”  She intended to give part of her proceeds to the organization but they have asked to not be involved.  The charity took to Instagram with a post that read “We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.”   Read more HERE.

