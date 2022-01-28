Janet Jacksons pulls back the curtain in A&E Doc
Young Michael Jackson Was Offered Drugs By David Bowie’: Reveals Janet Jackson’s Doc More is being revealed about the Janet Jackson documentary ahead of its Lifetime and A&E debut on Friday evening. Randy Jackson is featured and he tells the story of David Bowie attending one of the Jackson parties where he offered him and a young Michael drugs, “I guess to get away from everyone, he was looking for a little room,” recalls Jackson. “So Bowie walks in and … he offered us some of what he was doing to get high…We just looked at each other. We were like, ‘No.’ We didn’t know what it was, but it was like, ‘Nah, no thank you.’” Elsewhere in the documentary, Janet talks about the racism she and her family faced when they moved to Los Angeles. Janet’s self-titled documentary airs on Lifetime and A&E on Friday, January 28th at 7 p.m. CST. Are you planning to watch the Janet documentary?