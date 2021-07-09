Jason Derulo Named His Son After Himself
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Jason Derulo visits Miami for CATS Press Day on December 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CATS)
Jason Derulo loves his newborn son much that he named him after him himself.
His son, Jason King, was born on May 8 and he already has his son dressing like him and showing him his love of music.
In a recent interview, Derulo said, “He seems to really adore music already. He would start kicking in the womb whenever I would play music.”
If you think that Derulo plays “Baby Shark,” you’re wrong. Derulo plays his own music and old-school adult jams.