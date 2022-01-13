Jason Momoa Is Single Again
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Actor Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Justice League" at Dolby Theatre on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have called it quits, after 16 years together. In the couple’s joint statement on Wednesday, they wrote that they’d decided to call it quits after having “felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the joint statement read. “And so, we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”