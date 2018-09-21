Jay & Bey Paid Her Tuition

THIS is what I like to hear hella rich celebrities are doing… CHANGING LIVES!

Beyonce and Jay-Z are on their OTR II tour and have given out over $1 million in scholarship money to high school kids who do well in school, but can’t afford college. They ALSO frequently let students from the Boys & Girls Club attend their shows for free!! Love love love it.

That was the case in Phoenix when Mikayla was announced as their recent winner of $100,000 for college. She will be the first in her family to pursue higher education! SO cool!

