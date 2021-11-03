      Weather Alert

Jay-Z Officially Joins Instagram

Nov 3, 2021 @ 2:52pm
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Jay Z speaks onstage during the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

After many fake accounts, Jay-Z has made himself Instagram official!

Hov joined yesterday (Tuesday) and currently has 2 million followers (and counting)

He is following one person–his wife, Beyonce who in return is finally following someone–Jay-Z!

Jay-Z has one post up, the movie poster for The Harder They Fall.

 

