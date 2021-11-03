Jay-Z Officially Joins Instagram
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Jay Z speaks onstage during the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
After many fake accounts, Jay-Z has made himself Instagram official!
Hov joined yesterday (Tuesday) and currently has 2 million followers (and counting)
He is following one person–his wife, Beyonce who in return is finally following someone–Jay-Z!
Jay-Z has one post up, the movie poster for The Harder They Fall.