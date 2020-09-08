Jelly Belly is GIVING AWAY A CANDY FACTORY
In the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” candy maker Willy Wonka hands over his entire operation to a little boy selected from a pool of golden ticket winners. You won’t get a chocolate factory….but Jelly Belly is at least giving it a shot!
Founder David Klein has announced a golden ticket contest of his own in which one lucky winner will receive the key to a candy factory. Klein’s tickets will be hidden “in secret locations” throughout the U.S., with at least one ticket in each state, he says. Everyone who finds one will receive $5,000 and a chance to win the big prize.
HERE’S THE CATCH THO: Klein is charging contestants to compete. A clue that could lead to a golden ticket will set each participant back $50.
By charging $50 for clues, isn’t Klein taking kids out of the equation??