Jennifer Garner Fans Fire Back At Ben Affleck
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Actor/director Ben Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner speaks onstage at the John Varvatos 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit presented by Chrysler, Kids Tent by Hasbro Studios, at John Varvatos Los Angeles on March 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for John Varvatos)
Ben Affleck recently went on The Howard Stern Show and talked about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He is receiving backlash because he blamed his ex for his drinking problem. He said, “I’d probably still be drinking. It’s part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped. I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.” Twitter users are going to bat for Jennifer and firing at Ben for using such harsh words for his own actions. No apology has been made yet but we will keep you posted. Read more HERE.