Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are ‘Strictly Friends’ Despite Post-break-up Reunion
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Jennifer Lopez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been seeing quite a bit of each other lately and the rumors have been flowing that Bennifer 2.0 may be happening.
Lopez and Affleck recently were at the same event last Sunday (May 2). Jennifer was the headliner for Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World where she sang “Sweet Caroline” which is the theme song for Ben’s favorite baseball team the Boston Red Sox.
The former couple has remained friendly throughout the years and just last month Ben Affleck gushed over how hardworking Jennifer is in an interview with InStyle.
Lopez recently ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez and Affleck has been single so long that he turned to the exclusive dating app, Raya, where he was shot down by an influencer who thought Affleck was a catfish.