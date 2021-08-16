Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Unfollowed Alex Rodriguez on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jennifer Lopez has already moved on from Alex Rodriguez in her dating world, but now she has done the same on social media. She’s reportedly unfollowed her ex on Instagram, and she also deleted all her old posts with him. Rodriguez, however, still follows Jennifer. How long does it take you to delete pics of exes after a breakup? Do you follow any exes on social media?