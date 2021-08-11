Jeopardy! Announces Two Permanent Hosts To Replace Alex Trebek
It is official, Jeopardy! has announced who the new hosts* will be. Yes! Plural!
They are sticking with Mike Richards, the Executive Producer of the show and they are adding the “Big Bang Theory” actress— Mayim Bialik.
Mike Richards will handle daily duties of the syndicated show while Mayim will handle primetime and spin-off specials of Jeopardy!
Wishing them best of luck in their duties, and rest in peace to the late great, Alex Trabek <3