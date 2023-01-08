Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday From Hospital Bed

Actor Jeremy Renner posted a special birthday message from the hospital where he continues to recover from a snowplow accident. The now 52-year-old actor posted an Instagram photo posing with hospital staffers, and thanked fans for their “birthday love” – including a video of supporters dancing to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club”. Renner has been in the ICU recovering from a traumatic chest injury suffered in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day in his hometown of Reno, Nevada. Which celebrities do you follow on social media?

