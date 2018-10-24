JERRY! JERRY! JERRY! IS BACK!!!

JERRY! JERRY! JERRY! He’s back ladies and gentlemen! Ever since the best show in TV history(arguable) was taken off the air in July of this year, there hasn’t been enough premium content like the Jerry Springer Show. I mean who didn’t enjoy watching two classless human beings beat the living crap out of each other on national TV. I did!! But sadly, the Jerry Springer Show is no longer a thing, and Jerry has only been working on a personal podcast since. But it was announced that Jerry is coming back! In the tweet below from the New York Post, it announced that Jerry Springer is creating his own courtroom show called “Judge Jerry”. How original. But I’m actually sort of excited about this. I’ve always found courtroom shows entertaining for some reason. There is something about a Judge proving clueless people wrong that keeps me intrigued. Mix Jerry’s genius content with a courtroom and boom, you got yourself a party. Daytime courtroom television has needed a boost in popularity, and I think this did it. Will fights be broken out in the courtroom? Will Dana White be the bailiff? Who knows! I guess we’ll have to find out once Jerry takes the bench!

-Willy J