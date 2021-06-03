Jersey Shore Family Vacation Returns
The Jersey Shore cast has had an interesting year. Not only did Deana let the family know last year that she was expecting but Mike the Situation and his wife Lauren had their baby last week. So how can the Shore family celebrate? How about another season of The Jersey Shore Family Vacation that begins tonight on MTV. If you have missed the past few seasons let’s get you caught up.
- Vinny is now a Chippendales host and dancer in Las Vegas.
- Pauly D is still DJing and rumors are his girlfriend Nikki from Double Shot at love could be rocking an engagement ring.
- JWoww is newly engaged to an aspiring WWE wrestler just months after her Divorce from Roger.
- Deana is a meatball mom of two
- Ronnie seemed to have cleaned his act up after leaving his baby momma drama. However, the latest reports of domestic abuse are not helping Ronnies cause.
- Angelina has finally squashed the beef with the other roommates of the shore house and is now being accepted as a member of the family. Until she goes crazy over nothing again.
- Mike The Situation is clean and sober after his jail time for tax evasion. Now he is married and a proud father of his newborn baby boy Romeo.
- Snooki took a brief hiatus from last season and is expected to return for season five of family vacation.