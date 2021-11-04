Jessica Simpson Shows Vulnerable Side
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Jessica Simpson speaks onstage during Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jessica Simpson recently took to Instagram to show herself in the most vulnerable position. She is officially 4 years sober of alcohol and pills, and is celebrating her sobriety by showing her “rock bottom” photo. Her 2020 memoir “Open Book” describes her internal battle. You can read more HERE.