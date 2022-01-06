      Breaking News
School Delays/Closures

Jim Carrey Calls The Weeknds New Album THIS

Jan 6, 2022 @ 5:36am

Jim Carrey yes Mr. Alrighty then had some words to say about The Weeknd’s new album “Dawn”.  The comedian took to Twitter hinting that The Weeknd’s new album is Deep and elegant.

TAGS
album Dawn jim carrey New music The Weeknd
Connect With Us Listen To Us On