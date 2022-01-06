Jim Carrey Calls The Weeknds New Album THIS

Jim Carrey yes Mr. Alrighty then had some words to say about The Weeknd’s new album “Dawn”. The comedian took to Twitter hinting that The Weeknd’s new album is Deep and elegant.
I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. ;^• https://t.co/FV2LoKLYVX
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 3, 2022
