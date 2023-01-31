JLo almost DIED

Jennifer Lopez recently shared a scary moment that occurred during the filming of Shotgun Wedding. Jennifer said, “Josh and I got pretty good at it [the stunts]. Especially when we were handcuffed together, and we had to do all that crazy stuff.” She continued, “Except for the one time I almost went over the cliff. That wasn’t fun.” She added more details on what actually happened, “So, you know how in that scene where my dress was caught on the wheel? One time it got caught in the wheel, and I was going over, and I’m looking at Josh. I’m like, ‘Josh, Don’t let me go, please!'” Has anyone ever saved you from an almost fatal accident? How did that person save your life?

