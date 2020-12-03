JLO Claims She’s NEVER Had Botox
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jennifer Lopez is about to drop her JLo Beauty skincare line.
That made folks question how she’s stayed so youthful all these years. “I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” she said.
She added, “I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare.”
Surprisingly, she is not against getting it in the future if she needs to. “I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”
JLo Beauty will be out on January 1st.