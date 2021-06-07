JLo Inks Deal with Netflix
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Jennifer Lopez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez production company Nuyorican Productions, signed a multi-year first-look deal with the streaming giant, Netflix. The production company will be creating films, TV series, and unscripted content for Netflix. Nuyorican Productions wants to focus on films and projects that support female writers, filmmakers, and actors. One of the first films from Nuyorican Productions for Netlfix will star JLo as a female assassin and is scheduled for a late 2022 release.