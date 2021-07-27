JLo really doesn’t like Bens
In Resurfaced Interview J.Lo gave several years ago has been brought back to light and in it, she talks about how “awful” one of Ben’s tattoos is. Lopez said it “has too many colors” in reference to the big phoenix tattoo that Affleck has on his back. “They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be, like, cooler, I don’t know”, Lopez added. Fans think that may be why Affleck didn’t take off his shirt while on the yacht with J.Lo this past weekend. Would that be a deal-breaker if you didn’t like your partner’s tattoo? How much would it bother you if your significant other didn’t like your tattoos?