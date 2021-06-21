JLo Spotted Crying after leaving Ben’s
According to MediaTakeout.com, there could be trouble in paradise between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. According to the outlet Jennifer spent most of Friday at Ben’s home before being driven from his Pacific Palisades Neighborhood Around 5 PM. The couple was spotted dropping off his car at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then a white SUV, which J. Lo was riding in, took the couple back to his home. Later, it’s being said Lopez left Affleck’s home with a friend and it appeared she had been crying or distressed. This is all speculative as neither had commented on the incident. Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will continue as a couple or is their reunion almost over?