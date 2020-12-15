JLo’s Headlining Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve.
It was last February when we saw Jennifer Lopez rock the Pepsi halftime show during the Super Bowl. Despite the fall out from the halftime show, the princess of Puerto Rico has inked a deal to headline “Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve”.
From Eonline.com: This year’s show, which will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest in NYC, with some help from Porter and Lucy Hale. For the fourth year in a row, Ciara will oversee the Los Angeles festivities.