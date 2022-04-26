      Weather Alert

Job Seekers Seeing New Kinds of Benefits As Remote Work Changes Workplace

Apr 26, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Some of the perks that came along with jobs are just not exciting to new job seekers.

A survey on LinkedIn by a recruiting firm showed half of this years graduates want to work remotely.

Perks like free food, on-site dry cleaning and massages now hold little value.

Perks that matter? Getting help paying down student loan debt.

Some companies are foregoing advance degree requirements and instead providing in-house training or educational benefits.

TAGS
D-Wayne Job Seekers
Contests
Mother’s Day Giveaway
3 weeks ago
SIP Nebraska
3 weeks ago
Gas Cash
4 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On