Job Seekers Seeing New Kinds of Benefits As Remote Work Changes Workplace
Some of the perks that came along with jobs are just not exciting to new job seekers.
A survey on LinkedIn by a recruiting firm showed half of this years graduates want to work remotely.
Perks like free food, on-site dry cleaning and massages now hold little value.
Perks that matter? Getting help paying down student loan debt.
Some companies are foregoing advance degree requirements and instead providing in-house training or educational benefits.