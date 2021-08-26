Joe Rogan Says He’ll Refund Fans
Joe Rogan is lashing out about vax mandates. He talked about his upcoming show in NYC and said, “I have a problem because I have a show there in Madison Square Garden in October, and I’ve already sold 13,000 tickets. And now they say that everybody has to be vaccinated, and I want everybody to know that you can get your money back.” He added, “If someone has an ideological or physiological reason for not getting vaccinated, I don’t want to force them to get vaccinated to see a f—king stupid comedy show.” Who are the five funniest comedians in the game right now?