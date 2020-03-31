John Krasinski created a “Good News” network and had Steve Carell on to talk about “The Office” memories
Bless his sweet sweet heart bringing humor and real “good news” stories to a fake talk show online. I mean, EVERY SINGLE CELEBRITY and their dog (literally, there’s pet accounts) are going live in Instagram and other social media every day… so why NOT Jim from The Office?!
BONUS for The Office fans… Steve Carell appeared and The Dinner Party is one of THEIR favorite episodes too!! OMG go down memory lane with these two. We better see more, John Krasinksi!