John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan Are Engaged

JOHN MELLENCAMP and MEG RYAN are engaged.  Meg announced it on Instagram, with a crude drawing of the two of them that’s extremely unkind to John’s hairline.  Meg is 56, John is 67.

John and Meg dated from 2010 to 2014, then broke up.  John ended up with CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, but after THEY split in 2017, he and Meg got back together.

This will be Meg’s second marriage.  She was married to DENNIS QUAID from 1991 to 2001.  They split after her affair with RUSSELL CROWE went public.

Meg and Dennis have a 26-year-old son, and Meg adopted a baby girl from China in 2006.

John has five kids from three previous marriages.

 

