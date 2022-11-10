John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer

The trailer for Keanu Reeves, John Wick Chapter 4 has been released. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer has everything you need, fight sequences, action scenes and of course, a good suit. One final showdown could see John Wick finally get the freedom he has longed for. The showdown could also see him die. The movie comes out March 24, 2023. What movie or movies are you anxiously anticipating in 2023?

Win or lose. It’s his way out. ‘❤️’ this tweet for reminders about John Wick: Chapter 4 – only in theaters & IMAX March 24. pic.twitter.com/QtZwtQxbMb — John Wick (@JohnWickMovie) November 10, 2022