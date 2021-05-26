Johnny Knoxville ‘Jackass 4’ Will Be His Last

The Jackass gang is getting back together for the upcoming Jackass 4 – and Johnny Knoxville swears it will be the last one. In an interview with GQ, Knoxville said the movie is his “last contribution to the franchise”. He says it’s time to quit before he gets seriously injured, saying “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around”. Jackass 4 is not without controversy – Bam Margera says he was fired from the movie and called on fans to boycott. Jackass 4 will be out in October.

Click here for the GQ Knoxville article.