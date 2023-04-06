‘Joker 2’ Wraps W/ Image Of Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn

Joker 2 has wrapped filming, and an image of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn was posted to celebrate the news. Gaga also posted a photo of herself and said, “That’s a wrap.” Todd Phillips, the director of Joker 2, added, “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.” Joker: Folie a Deux is set to be released in 2024. Could you see Lady Gaga playing a superhero? Which superhero do you think she should be?

