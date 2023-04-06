106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

‘Joker 2’ Wraps W/ Image Of Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn

April 6, 2023 11:36AM CDT
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Joker 2 has wrapped filming, and an image of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn was posted to celebrate the news. Gaga also posted a photo of herself and said, “That’s a wrap.” Todd Phillips, the director of Joker 2, added, “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.” Joker: Folie a Deux is set to be released in 2024. Could you see Lady Gaga playing a superhero? Which superhero do you think she should be?

 

