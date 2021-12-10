Josh Duggar Convicted

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - APRIL 29: In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, former television personality on "19 Kids And Counting" Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Duggar was reportedly arrested by federal agents and is being detained on a federal hold. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)
Josh Duggar was convicted Thursday, of downloading and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced. Read the full story at 1011 News.