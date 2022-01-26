Josh Duhamel new role

‘The Mighty Ducks’ Josh Duhamel is getting into the hockey business. it’s just been announced that the actor will be replacing Emilio Estevez on the Disney Plus series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers for the second season. Josh will play an ex-NHL player by the name of Gavin Cole who is the coach of a hardcore summer hockey institute. It was announced in November that Emilio Estevez, who played Coach Gordon Bombay in all the films and the first season of the series wouldn’t be returning for season two. Do you think the series will work without Estevez as the coach?