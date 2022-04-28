Joslyn Museum Closing For 2 Years
As construction on Joslyn’s expansion (details below) continues, the Museum will close for a period of two years on May 2, 2022. This temporary closure will keep visitors, staff, and art safe. Now through May 1, we encourage you to visit for some final moments at Joslyn before it closes. Take in your favorite art and enjoy the Museum. We will be back in 2024. Come for a Last Look today! More info HERE.