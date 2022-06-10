Jurassic World Dominion [Trailer]

It’s the Final Chapter in the Jurassic World franchise. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. Enjoy Jurassic World Dominion.
It all comes down to this. Watch the new trailer for #JurassicWorldDominion and get tickets now.
❤️ this tweet for updates.
— Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) April 28, 2022
It all comes down to this. Watch the new trailer for #JurassicWorldDominion and get tickets now.
❤️ this tweet for updates.
— Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) April 28, 2022