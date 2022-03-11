Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail
Former Empire star Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 5 months in jail and 30 months felony probation for his role in a hate crime hoax.
According to court documents, Smollett must serve those 150 days in jail and pay $120,106 in restitution to law enforcement for their resources in investigating the hoax.
Oh, he was also charged $25,000.
In 2019, Jussie alleged that he was attacked by two people.
In 2021, Jussie was found guilty of five out of six felony counts of disorderly conduct.