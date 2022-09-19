“Just A Little Shady” Podcast Has Hailie Jade Talking About Eminem

During Hailie’s first “Ask Me Anything” segment on her podcast, “Just A Little Shady,” she decides to talk about how she feels when people ask her about her father.

“The best way to say this is yes and no.” Her co-host and childhood best friend, Brittany Ednie, jokingly responded, “Clear answer.”

Hailie Jade continued by saying she would answer questions about what it was like to grow up as Eminem’s daughter but wouldn’t answer questions about him that she didn’t know.

The 26-year-old hopes to forge her own path, and the listeners of her podcast agree with one commenting, “I dunno, I’m a huge fan of your dad’s, but at this point, I think I’d rather meet you.”