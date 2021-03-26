Justin Bieber launches Live Video Performance Marathon with Vevo
We miss concerts, so what is the next best thing? Launch a live video performance marathon with Vevo! That is exactly what Justin Bieber fans are getting. The pop-star canceled his Yummy world tour due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. Here we are one year later and another album drop from Justin called “Justice”. The first of four videos is “hold on” the following will be released over the next week: “Anyone,” “Holy” and “Lonely” will follow.
For more Info Click Here