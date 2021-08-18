Justin Bieber Posts Rare Family Photos With ALL His Siblings
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Justin Bieber shared a rare family photo of himself, his wife Hailey, and all of his siblings.
The Instagram post was in honor of his step-sister, Bay’s, third birthday. The post included his father Jeremy, his wife Chelsey, and all his siblings: 13-year-old half-sister Jazmyn, 11-year-old half-brother Jaxon, 14-year-old stepsister Allie, and stepsister Bay.
Bieber captioned the photos, “Ma familia.” During an interview with Ellen in 2020, Beiber discussed having a family of his own saying he wouldn’t mind having, “a little tribe,” if Hailey was up to it, however, he made it clear it would be Hailey’s decision.
“I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he told DeGeneres. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”
Many people are waiting to have children or not having them at all, are you a millennial who wants to have a big family? Share your thoughts.