Justin Timberlake Attempts to Distract Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel shared a video of her difficult leg workout, but there was someone who just couldn’t help but distract her. That “someone” was her husband, Justin Timberlake, who can be seen in the video hilariously dancing behind a treadmill. Biel, who is trying to master a three-position lunge combo, is seen cracking up at the sight of Timberlake’s dance moves. “What is this distracting?” jokes Justin. Who or what distracts you the most in your life?

Justin Timberlake is showing his true colors by distracting Jessica Biel during her leg workout. pic.twitter.com/jdpLeem7FS — E! News (@enews) February 9, 2023