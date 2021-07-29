Justin Timberlake Celebrates 20 Years of NSYNC Album Celebrity
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Singer/actor Justin Timberlake (C) performs onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
It has been 20 long years since NSYNC’s Celebrity album dropped.
To celebrate, Justin Timberlake posted a photo of the album cover on Instagram.
He captioned the pic, “20 years already?! What a time to be alive.”
Stars like Snooki, John Mayer, Juicy J, and Lance Bass all commented on the post.