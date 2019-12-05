      Weather Alert

Justin Timberlake publicly apologizes to his wife

Dec 5, 2019 @ 12:19pm
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Justin Timberlake speaks on stage during XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF)

Ugh. JT! My heart sank when I saw headlines assuming Justin Timberlake got caught cheating on his wife Jessica Biel. NO! Not MY love and universally-liked GOOD GUY Justin?! Then I saw the pictures and the video. ☹

Now, he was NOT spotted cheating on his wife, he was holding hands. BUT, I would be incredibly hurt and SO embarrassed if the entire world saw my committed husband act that way. It would hurt a lot. And he was SOOOOOO so drunk. That was the first thing that I noticed. Just annihilated. And he behaved that way. So embarrassing.

His statement summed it up perfectly, and hopefully he and Jessica Biel truly are ok.
