Justin Timberlake turned 40
SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Justin Timberlake speaks on stage during XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF)
Justin Timberlake celebrated his 40th Birthday yesterday. His wife Jessica Biel, took to social media to wish her hubby of 9 years a happy birthday. The couple also just celebrated the birth of their new son Phineas. The post was captioned: “There’s no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with. I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love”. BTW anyone else pick up the hint of new JT music on the way?