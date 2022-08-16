Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson New Romantic Comedy To Premiere This Fall

Peacock has announced a new original film starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco coming to the network this fall.
‘Meet Cute’ will follow the story of two people who meet and fall in love at first sight, “ until it’s revealed their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s actually got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.”
‘Meet Cute” will premiere on Wednesday, September 21 on Peacock.