Kanye Gives “Donda 2” Release Date
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Kanye West arrives at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Kanye West has been in the news for more than music a lot lately and now it’s good to hear him in the news about his music.
Ye announced on Instagram that the album will drop on February 22 and is executive produced by Future.
Given Ye’s previous track record with sequel albums, fans responded on social media with a “yeah…right” attitude. It’ll be interesting to see if this sequel happens.