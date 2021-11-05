Kanye West Admits He’s Still a Trump Supporter and Slams the Me Too Movement
Kanye West on the N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN hosted “Drink Champs” podcast and he confirmed that he’s still a Trump supporter and his confusion surrounding the “Me Too” movement.
“They’ll hit you with the accusations or somebody who you was with 10 years ago. And also, there’s women who’ve been through very serious things, pulled in alleys against they will—that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing. It’s power and politics,” said Kanye.
The “DONDA” rapper was criticized for standing alongside DaBaby and Marilyn Manson during a recent event promoting his album. Mason is currently facing four sexual assault lawsuits.
As for his support of the former president, Kanye stated, “I still got a red hat on today. I’ll let y’all know that. I might not got it on, but I’ll let y’all know where I stand.”