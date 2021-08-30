Kanye West Album Donda dropped
Ariana Grande is on Kanye’s Album and Everyone is Freaking Out Kanye West finally dropped Donda, and there are several guests on there, including Ariana Grande. So naturally, fans are freaking out. One wrote, “ARIANA IS ON A TRACK WITH KANYE WEST ????? HELLOOOOO” Another “i still would’ve never thought i’d see ariana’s name featured on a kanye track like omg.” Others on the album include The Weeknd, DaBaby, and Jay-Z. Which collab are you more surprised by, Ariana or Jay-Z?