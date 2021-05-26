Kanye West And Supermodel Irina Shayk Spark Wild Dating Rumors
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Rapper, writer and director Kanye West attends the "Runaway" New York premiere at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on October 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Rumors are swirling around Kanye West and supermodel Irina Shayk.
Instagram-based celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi is reporting there are some real sparks flying between Kanye and Irina. A tipster told DeuxMoi that Kanye and Irina are ‘Def dating,’ while DeuxMoi replied to the tipster writing:
‘After further looking into this, I don’t know if “dating” is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there.’
Kanye and Irina have been linked for more than a decade, she played an angel in his “Power” video and two years later walked in West’s Fall/Winter fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week.
Shayk was recently spotted wearing a DMX shirt designed by West in collaboration with Balenciaga. Shayk is the ex-girlfriend of Bradley Cooper. They share a four-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.