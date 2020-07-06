Kanye West Announces He Is Running For President
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Kanye West tweeted late Saturday that he is running for president. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” the Chicago rapper wrote, along with “#2020VISION.” The post earned more than 200,000 likes within an hour. But a 2020 run would be a virtually impossible mission, and it’s not even clear if West serious. An incredibly late Fourth of July announcement means he has missed every single state filing deadline for the two major parties and nearly all state primaries. He’s blown past at least six state filing deadlines to register as an independent candidate, including several with some of the most electoral college votes, like New York and Texas. He’d also be battling his favorite politician, President Trump. But West has at least one supporter: “You have my full support!” his pal, Elon Musk, tweeted.