Kanye West Is Getting Help
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Kanye West arrives at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
There are reports that Kanye West is finally getting some help.
A source says he’s told Kim he’s going to get help, and he’s going to stop publicly bashing her and Pete.
The source said, “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”
His rep also released a statement that said, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”