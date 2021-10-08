Kanye West Looking To Rival Apple, AT&T – Even Tinder With Latest Round Of Patents
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Rapper, writer and director Kanye West attends the "Runaway" New York premiere at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on October 21, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Kanye West has been busy filing over ten new trademarks applications with the United States Patent Office on October 1st.
Intellectual property lawyer Josh Gerben, says the patents for “YE” cover a wide range of items such as face masks, headphones, sports bags, curtains, clothing, and even a dating website/app.
One patent listed was said to be, “providing legal services to low-income families” in the United States.
Earlier in the week, Kanye filed trademarks for “DONDA” to be used for electronic products such as tablet computers, audio speakers, and surround sound systems.